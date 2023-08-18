Highlights Plymouth Argyle has had an excellent start to their Championship campaign with a win and a draw in their opening two matches.

Southampton has had a chaotic start to the season, with an exciting 4-4 draw and the departure of James Ward-Prowse.

The game between Plymouth and Southampton is expected to be entertaining with goals, and a draw seems likely, although Plymouth could potentially pick up all three points at home.

Plymouth Argyle take on Southampton in the Championship at Home Park on Saturday.

The Pilgrims have enjoyed an excellent start to life back in the second tier and after beating Huddersfield Town 3-1 on the opening day, they picked up an impressive point in a 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Vakoun Bayo and Imran Louza both had chances for the Hornets early on before Dan Scarr made blocks from both Ryan Andrews and Bayo to deny the hosts either side of the break.

Argyle could have taken all three points when Adam Randall forced Daniel Bachmann into a save and Joe Edwards fired over from the rebound, but both sides had to settle for a draw.

Southampton continued their unbeaten start to the league campaign with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Norwich City at St Mary's on Saturday.

Josh Sargent headed home Jack Stacey's cross to give the Canaries an early lead, but the Saints quickly turned the game around through Jan Bednarek and Adam Armstrong's penalty.

Gabriel Sara's superb strike equalised for the visitors in the 23rd minute and David Wagner's side went ahead in first half stoppage time when Sara set up Jonathan Rowe to nod in, but the hosts again responded, with Che Adams levelling the scores in the 57th minute.

Norwich looked to have won it in the 84th minute when Christian Fassnacht capitalised on poor defending by Southampton and fired home, but Russell Martin's men salvaged a point through another Armstrong penalty in the seventh minute of injury time.

What did David Prutton predict for Plymouth v Southampton?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton is expecting another entertaining encounter for the Saints against the Pilgrims on Saturday and he believes the points will be shared in a 2-2 draw.

"Plymouth will have been more than happy with their return to the Championship so far. A great opening-day win followed up by a creditable draw at Watford," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Southampton’s start to the season has been chaotic. They found their way past Sheffield Wednesday, but James Ward-Prowse is now gone and their game with Norwich last weekend was about as madcap as it gets. Think there will be goals here as well, and another point for the Saints."

Will Plymouth Argyle beat Southampton?

It is an intriguing game in prospect at Home Park this weekend.

Plymouth have an outstanding home record and they lost just two league games on their own patch last season on the way to the League One title, so this will be an incredibly tough game for Southampton.

The Saints have proven they have plenty of firepower in their opening matches, but their defensive struggles will be a huge concern for Martin and they will certainly be asked questions on Saturday by the likes of Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie.

If Southampton can keep Plymouth's attacking threats quiet, then they have an excellent chance of coming away with a victory, but they will need to improve significantly at the back.

A draw feels a likely outcome, but it would be no surprise to see the Pilgrims pick up all three points at home once again.