EFL expert issues score prediction for Norwich City’s clash with Birmingham

Norwich City have been inconsistent so far under new head coach David Wagner, but they are aiming to take six points from their two home matches this week, starting with the visit of Birmingham City tonight.

The early signs of the Canaries under Wagner looked good as they plundered eight goals past Preston North End and Coventry City in the German’s first two matches, but what has followed is a period of inconsistency.

They were thumped at Carrow Road by Burnley before losing on their travels to Bristol City, but a win over Hull City last week was followed by a point against struggling Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

And they could be facing Birmingham at just the right time as not only have John Eustace’s side lost back-to-back matches and seven of their last nine Championship fixtures, but they are facing more off-the-field turmoil.

The Blues have been charged with multiple breaches of misconduct at ownership level, a charge which could potentially but probably won’t end with a points deduction, so it’s fair to say that there has been some distractions for Eustace’s squad.

EFL pundit David Prutton is predicting Norwich to take advantage of all of Birmingham’s current struggles on Tuesday night as he is tipping them to come out on top with a 2-0 victory.

“It wasn’t great from Norwich at Wigan,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“No Teemu Pukki in the side and they just seem to lack that clinical edge in front of goal at this level.

“Birmingham would have been frustrated to take the lead at Huddersfield and then come away with nothing, but they were up against Neil Warnock in his first game in charge.

“This is another tough challenge, and I think this will be a Norwich win.”

The Verdict

Norwich have failed to score in three of their last four league matches, which is more like what they were showing under Dean Smith and less like the first two matches in Wagner’s reign in which they were utterly ruthless in-front of goal.

With the players Wagner has at his disposal in the final third, Norwich shouldn’t be struggling to find the back of the net, but they look to have found good opposition to take their frustrations out on.

Despite recent victories over West Brom and Swansea City, it has been more bad than good recently for Birmingham as they have shipped 20 goals in their last nine league matches.

And if they come up against a Norwich team who decide to be clinical, then they could be in real trouble of a battering in Norfolk.