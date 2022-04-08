EFL expert issues score prediction for Millwall vs Barnsley

Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City was a huge blow to Millwall’s hopes of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs this season.

The Lions now have just one win in their last five league outings, and appear to have hit the wrong form, at the wrong time.

Gary Rowett’s side sit 10th in the Championship standings, six points behind Sheffield United in sixth, so it isn’t all over just yet, but they must surely win against Barnsley on Saturday if they still harbour any top six ambitions.

Meanwhile, for their opponents Barnsley, Saturday’s draw with Reading was not the result the Reds needed.

Reading now maintain an eight point gap over Barnsley, albeit Barnsley have a game in hand.

With just seven left to play for the Reds, games are running out, and as tough as it will be, they have to be targeting three points at The Den on Saturday.

With that being said, Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has weighed in with his score prediction for the clash, opting for a 1-0 home win.

Quiz: Did Millwall sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Did Millwall sign George Saville for a fee or on a free transfer last year? Fee Free transfer

In his Sky Sports column, he wrote: “Millwall’s slim play-off hopes probably came to an end as they were beaten at home by Swansea in midweek.”

“All they can do is try and get back to winning ways.”

“This week could have looked so different for Barnsley if they had managed to hold on for that victory against Reading. The gap is eight points now, and looking insurmountable.”

“I think it could be another nail for them at The Den, too. Prutton predicts: 1-0.”

The Verdict

This is one of those games that both sides really could do with three points in.

Millwall simply must win if they are to keep any play-off hopes alive, whilst a defeat for Barnsley, and a positive one elsewhere for Reading, could all but signal the end of the Reds run in the Championship.

The Den is a notoriously tough place to go and get three points, too, so Barnsley are certainly up against it.

Millwall, due to their home backing, should just edge this one.