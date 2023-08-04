Leeds United return to the Championship this weekend when they welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road, and the Whites' starting 11 is poised to look a lot different to how it did at the end of last season.

New head coach Daniel Farke is suffering from a long list of injuries to his first-team squad, and it could be the perfect time for Erol Bulut to take his new Cardiff side to Yorkshire, who themselves have had somewhat of a reset this summer.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Cardiff City?

Leeds have somewhat of a striker crisis heading into their first game of the new season.

Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and youngster Mateo Joseph will all be sidelined, leaving Joe Gelhardt to potentially lead the line by himself for the first time in the Championship for the club.

Other definite absentees are Stuart Dallas, Sam Greenwood, Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, leaving Farke with a threadbare squad to choose from.

With Farke also lacking in midfield options, younger players such as Archie Gray could get their chance from the start in what is set to be a different looking Leeds side from last season.

New Cardiff manager Bulut meanwhile revealed that Aaron Ramsey is fit and available for his first competitive match in a Bluebirds shirt since 2011, but Romaine Sawyers will be absent still through injury, and goalkeeper Ryan Allsop will also be absent.

The likes of Joe Ralls and Rubin Colwill are back in full training though ahead of the weekend, meaning Bulut should have a strong squad to choose from.

What scoreline has David Prutton predicted for Leeds United v Cardiff City?

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton - an ex-Leeds player himself with 78 appearances for the Whites in his playing career - believes that United will secure a narrow win over their Welsh opposition this coming weekend.

"Leeds United were promoted in a blaze of glory a few seasons ago and the city came alive under the management of Marcelo Bielsa," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"It only looked as though they were going to kick on, but if you don’t move forward in football you get left behind. And that is what happened.

"Their fans will be praying it’s not another 16 years before they taste the top flight again.

"That being said, they have gone down in better shape than last time, and have acted quickly in bringing in Daniel Farke - who has won this league the last two times he has managed in it, with Norwich in 2019 and 2021.

"For now, they still have the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams in their squad. Whether it remains that way by the end of the window, we’ll have to wait and see.

"Cardiff have brought in Erol Bulut as manager over the summer.

"It is his first job outside of Turkey, but if you have sat in the Fenerbahce hotseat then you can handle the fireworks of the Championship.

"It will also be exciting to see Aaron Ramsey back at his boyhood club this season.

"It really could go any which way for the Bluebirds, but I think their season starts with a defeat. 2-1."