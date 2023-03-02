EFL expert issues score prediction for Hull City’s clash with West Brom

After a short run of poor Championship form, West Brom got back to winning ways this past weekend and they did it in style after blowing in-form Middlesbrough away at The Hawthorns.

Boro visited the Midlands having won five league matches on the spin to put them within four points of Sheffield United in second position in the table and they were seeking to either keep that gap or close it further – Daryl Dike though had other ideas as his early brace sealed all three points for Albion.

The much-needed win, coupled with Luton and Millwall’s 2-2 draw in midweek, sees West Brom six points off the play-off spots as of now, and they could close that gap to three as they play on Friday night before the rest of the top six hopefuls.

Carlos Corberan’s side will make the trip to East Riding of Yorkshire to take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers searching for their first win since the start of February, having gone four league contests without a victory.

Think you’re a hardcore Hull City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 In what year were Hull formed? 1904 1914 1924 1934

Liam Rosenior’s men are struggling to hit the back of the net with just one goal scored in that stretch of matches, but former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton believes that they will get on the scoresheet on Friday night.

However, he cannot split the two sides and has tipped the spoils to be shared with a 1-1 draw.

“Hull are struggling for goals at the minute and that is holding back their push up the table,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“I’ll be intrigued to see what their approach is in this one against such a dangerous side.

“West Brom took a big win over Middlesbrough and need to kick on to get back towards the play-offs.

“This should be a fascinating game, and one I think will be a draw.”

The Verdict

One would suspect that West Brom will be back to their best following their victory over Middlesbrough.

They did have a little blip but looking at their regular starting 11, the Baggies have more Championship experience than most in their side and they definitely should have enough to get past Hull.

Injuries to Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante on the eve of the contest though could destabilise them, and Albion have showed in recent weeks that they are not unbeatable.

Hull may have lacked goals during the month of February, but March is a new month and they will be eager to get to the magical 50-point mark as soon as possible that would surely cement their spot in the division next season, and a victory here cannot be ruled out.