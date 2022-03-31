EFL expert issues score prediction for Hull City v Huddersfield clash

Two teams with contrasting ambitions in the final month of the Championship season clash on Friday night as Hull City welcome Huddersfield Town to the MKM Stadium.

The Terriers will make the journey down the M62 knowing that they cannot afford to drop many more points if they want to finish in the top two of the league, with the pre-international break defeat to AFC Bournemouth potentially being very costly.

The Cherries are now six points ahead of Carlos Corberan’s side with three games in hand so it would take a big swing of results for it to go the Yorkshire outfit’s way now, and they may end up just battling for a spot in the top six, but they could end up looking over their shoulder at the chasing pack.

Hull City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Andy Dawson Norwich City Nottingham Forest Notts County Scunthorpe

As for Hull, they are languishing in 20th position, with results on the whole not really going Shota Arveladze’s way since he replaced Grant McCann in January.

The Tigers still sit 13 points above the drop zone though with seven matches of their season left to contest – that means whilst they aren’t out of the relegation battle just yet, a couple more wins should seal their second tier status for next season.

Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton does not believe they’ll be on the right end of the result on Friday evening though as he’s predicting the away side to come out on top 2-1.

“Hull are in 20th place but a lot would have to go wrong for them between now and the end of the season for them to go down,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“This is a bigger game for Huddersfield.

“Two defeats on the bounce has seen them start to look down rather than up.

“They are still well placed, but teams are queuing up to take their spot in the play-offs.

“They need to respond with a win, and I think they’ll get it.”

The Verdict

Even though Huddersfield can still get into the automatic promotion spots, it would probably require Bournemouth to lose all their games in hand for it to have a realistic shot of happening.

And with the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest creeping up behind them with no FA Cup to distract them anymore, it could be a real nervy end to the campaign for the Terriers.

They’ve done so well to be in the promotion battle considering their summer transfer business wasn’t exactly eye-catching, and that’s testament to the job that Corberan has done.

Hull can be dangerous on their day though so this won’t be an easy task, and the Tigers will be wanting to secure their Championship status as soon as possible so it could be a tricky night for Huddersfield.