EFL expert issues score prediction for Fulham v Peterborough

After a seven match unbeaten run which included six wins, it was somewhat of a surprise to see Huddersfield Town snap Fulham’s hot streak this past weekend at Craven Cottage.

The Terriers themselves have been on a long streak without losing which had spanned 14 matches in all competitions, and that was extended to 15 as Carlos Corberan’s side downed the Cottagers 2-1.

That would have come as a shock to not only Fulham fans but Marco Silva, who in that run of seven matches saw his side win 7-0 once and 6-2 twice.

The Portuguese head coach will be looking for a reaction though and Peterborough United are the unlucky side who will have to come up against Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho and the rest of the Londoners’ dangerous attacking unit.

Posh are without a manager following the resignation of Darren Ferguson over the weekend and they have not won in their last nine league outings – losing seven of them.

And former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton is predicting no luck for them once again as he has the Championship table-toppers winning by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline.

“Fulham had a little bit of a reality check against Huddersfield on Saturday, losing just their fifth game all season and their first since mid-December,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“But it might just work to keep them on their toes and show them the job isn’t quite done yet.

“Peterborough and Darren Ferguson parted ways over the weekend. He felt it was the right time to go, but whoever replaces him faces a huge task in trying to keep them up.

“This is the toughest possible assignment for his replacement, and it will likely be a home win.”

The Verdict

Following Fulham’s last loss before their defeat to the Terriers at the weekend, they followed up with a 7-0 battering of Reading, so Peterborough should be very worried.

Silva will be wanting his side to be ruthless against a team with a very leaky defence and they’ve certainly got the fire-power to cause some serious destruction.

It just depends which Fulham turn up though but even with Peterborough potentially having somewhat of a cliched ‘new manager bounce’, it’s hard to see them getting anything from this.

They are lacking a cutting edge and some flair in the final third thanks to Siriki Dembele’s departure last month and the last few months of the 2021-22 season could be a real struggle for Posh.