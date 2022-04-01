EFL expert issues score prediction for Derby v Preston

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his prediction for Derby County’s Championship tie with Preston North End tomorrow – forecasting a 1-1 draw.

The off-field chaos at Pride Park has intensified during the international break with yet another of the club administrators’ timelines for progress concerning a takeover proving to be wide of the mark.

Supporters’ focus can shift back to the football on Saturday, however, as Wayne Rooney’s side host Preston and look to keep their hopes of Championship survival alive.

One point from three games ahead of the break leaves Derby bottom of the Championship and eight points adrift of safety with seven games left to play.

Preston, meanwhile, arrive having won just one of their last six matches but with little to play for as they’re on course for a mid-table finish.

In his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has suggested that neither side will get back to winning ways and forecasted a 1-1 draw at Pride Park.

That result could mean the Rams slip as far as 10 points away from 21st-placed Reading while Preston could drop below Stoke City to 15th.

The Verdict

Rooney and his squad have done well to shut out the off-field noise this season and they’ll need to do the same again if they’re to get a result on Saturday.

Preston don’t have a huge amount to play for but they’ve proven a difficult side to beat under Ryan Lowe and are the only side in the division to draw more games than the Rams.

With that in mind, a low-scoring draw does look as though it could be on the cards at Pride Park.

That will do little for Derby’s hopes of survival, however, with time running out for them to cut what is already a significant gap.