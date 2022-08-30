EFL expert issues score prediction for Bristol City’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Bristol City fans will think their club should be sitting on 10 points after six games after they were 3-2 up against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road at the weekend going into the final few minutes of the match.

However, after trying to play the ball out from the back in the dying moments, the Robins were caught out and thanks to Theo Corbeanu’s goal for the Seasiders, Nigel Pearson’s side went back down south with just one point as opposed to three.

That will have left a bitter taste in the months of City, who have been firing in-front of goal with 11 goals already in the league, and now they must put things right when they welcome Huddersfield Town to Ashton Gate on Wednesday evening.

The Terriers are sitting 23rd in the second tier following a wretched start to the campaign with just four points out of a possible 15, with just Coventry – who have played two games less – behind them.

Huddersfield let a two-goal lead against West Brom slip on Saturday, and former EFL midfielder turned presenter David Prutton can not see it getting any better against Bristol City, as he has predicted a 2-1 success for the hosts in his Sky Sports column.

The Verdict

Huddersfield are going to have to get some results going soon if they don’t want to be in an early season relegation battle.

A win over Stoke City recently was an improvement, but their defensive frailties showed once again when they allowed West Brom to escape West Yorkshire at the weekend with a point.

And they’re going to come up against a team who definitely know where the back of the net is, with Bristol City adding a new goalscorer in Tommy Conway to their ranks, having been given a chance by Nigel Pearson to play alongside Andreas Weimann.

And with Antoine Semenyo coming back to full fitness as well, it could be a long, hard evening for Huddersfield on Wednesday.