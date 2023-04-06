Blackpool and Cardiff City will both be determined to secure a positive result when they face each other in the Championship tomorrow.

The Seasiders experienced a chastening afternoon at Deepdale last weekend as they suffered a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Preston North End.

Goals from Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Tom Cannon sealed a 3-1 win for the Lilywhites as Blackpool failed to step up to the mark in this particular fixture.

With time running out to save themselves from relegation to League One, the Tangerines will need to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks as they are currently four points adrift of safety.

A victory over Cardiff tomorrow will allow Mick McCarthy's side to move within striking distance of the Welsh outfit.

The Bluebirds were also beaten by their fiercest rivals last weekend in what turned out to be an enthralling affair at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With the game seemingly set to end in a 2-2 draw, Ben Cabango scored the winning goal for Swansea in second-half stoppage-time.

Level on points with Huddersfield Town, who occupy 22nd place in the Championship standings, Cardiff know that they simply cannot afford to continue to suffer defeats at this level.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Blackpool's clash with Cardiff City?

Ahead of Friday's game, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that Blackpool will secure a 1-0 win over Cardiff at Bloomfield Road.

Will Jerry Yates be able to fire Blackpool to a win in this fixture?

Blackpool's supporters will be delighted if this particular prediction turns out to be correct as a win will boost the club's chances of achieving survival.

While the Seasiders will need to be wary of the threat that Cardiff will pose in this fixture, they could indeed go on to secure all three points if Jerry Yates is firing on all cylinders.

Whereas it is fair to say that some of Blackpool's players have underperformed this season, Yates has been a notable exception.

The forward scored his 13th goal of the season in last weekend's defeat to Preston.

Having also provided six assists for his team-mates in all competitions, it would not be at all surprising if Yates ends up causing all kinds of issues for a Cardiff side who have failed to keep a clean-sheet in four of their last five league games.