EFL expert issues score prediction for Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City clash

Stoke City became the first Championship club to make a managerial change this season when they relieved Michael O’Neill of his duties on Thursday morning.

The Northern Irishman’s near three-year tenure at the Potters came to and end following a disappointing points haul in the club’s opening five matches of the season, leading to the hierarchy at the Bet365 Stadium making a change in the dugout.

First-team coach Dean Holden will be in charge for the club’s trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend, but the rumour mill is intensifying, with Sunderland boss Alex Neil given permission to talk to Stoke in regards to the vacancy.

There’s no such managerial merry-go-round at Ewood Park, with Jon Dahl Tomasson focused on getting in some new defensive faces following back-to-back 3-0 league defeats to Reading and Sheffield United.

The Dane will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways on home soil, but Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton believes that the ‘new manager bounce’ that Stoke will get from O’Neill’s departure could end up happening, and is predicting a 2-1 victory for the Potters.

“Blackburn’s early-season optimism has been swiftly quashed by back-to-back defeats,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“But they are still fourth in the table heading into the weekend and you are always going to have ups and downs in a season.

“Stoke and former manager Michael O’Neil parted ways during the week.

“They have had a poor start to the season, though it does seems strange not to give him a little more time after backing him again in the summer.

“I think the Potters may nick a win here.”

The Verdict

The last thing Stoke’s squad probably needed before a trip north to Blackburn was some managerial upheaval, but the hierarchy believe things aren’t working and Dean Holden has a chance to get some points on the board as the interim boss.

He faces a tough task though at Ewood Park, with Rovers already defeating QPR and West Brom on home turf this season.

Blackburn though have shown their deficiencies in defence in the last week-and-a-half though, especially with Scott Wharton going down injured and the need to rely on 17-year-old Ash Phillips, which means new recruits are needed urgently.

With all the fire-power Stoke have in their squad, they could well-and-truly take advantage of Blackburn’s back-line weaknesses, but they haven’t been all-that convincing so far in the 2022-23 season.