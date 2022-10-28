EFL expert issues score prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town’s meeting with Millwall

Huddersfield Town will be aiming to secure a positive result in the Championship this weekend when they host Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Mark Fotheringham, the Terriers have only managed to win one game at this level.

Fotheringham would have been hoping that Huddersfield’s triumph over Hull City earlier this month would be a turning point in the club’s season.

However, the Terriers have since suffered defeats to Rotherham United and Preston North End.

Whereas Huddersfield did produce a resilient defensive display last week to seal a point in their clash with Middlesbrough, they are currently bottom of the league standings and thus will need to claim some victories in the coming weeks in order to alleviate fears of a relegation battle.

As for their opponents, Millwall are currently thriving under the guidance of Gary Rowett.

The Lions will enter tomorrow’s clash brimming with confidence after extending their winning run to four games last weekend by beating West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction for this fixture.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes Huddersfield will suffer a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Millwall.

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield have lost nine league games this season, it is hardly a surprise that Prutton believes that Millwall will emerge victorious this weekend.

In order to have any chance of securing a draw or claiming a win in front of their own supporters, the Terriers will need to be firing on all cylinders at both ends of the pitch.

Having provided two direct goal contributions in his last four appearances, Danny Ward may be able to provide a sufficient attacking outlet against the Lions.

Huddersfield will need to be wary of the threat that Zian Flemming will pose in this fixture as the Dutchman has demonstrated that he is starting to adapt to life in the Championship as he has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions for Millwall this month.

