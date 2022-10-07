EFL expert issues score prediction ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with Rotherham

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat that they suffered to Cardiff City earlier this week when they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers conceded a late goal on Tuesday as Mark Harris sealed all three points for the Bluebirds in this particular fixture by firing an effort past Thomas Kaminski.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Blackburn will move back into the play-off places if they better Swansea City’s result this weekend.

Having already secured four home league victories this season, Rovers will unquestionably fancy their chances of causing problems for Rotherham.

The Millers managed to pick up a point in Matt Taylor’s first game in charge of the club on Wednesday and will now be looking to move forward as a club under the guidance of their new boss.

Drafted in as a replacement for Paul Warne who opted to move to Derby County last month, Taylor’s priority this season will be to consolidate Rotherham’s place in the Championship.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, EFL expert David Prutton has shared a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes Blackburn will secure a 2-0 win over Rotherham.

The Verdict

Blackburn’s supporters will be hoping that this particular prediction turns out to be correct as their side certainly need to deliver a positive response to their recent setback in the Championship.

Whereas Rovers will have to be wary of the threat that Rotherham will pose in this fixture, they may prove to be too strong for their opponents at Ewood Park.

In order to have the best chance of sealing victory, Blackburn will need Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan to be firing on all cylinders.

Brereton Diaz has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions this season and has also chipped in with one assist.

Dolan meanwhile has scored three goals and has set up his team-mates on four occasions in the 14 games that he has participated in.

