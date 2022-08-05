EFL expert issues prediction on West Brom and Watford’s Monday night meeting

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that West Bromwich Albion and Watford‘s Monday night meeting at The Hawthorns will end as a 2-2 draw.

The Baggies are back home in the West Midlands after their 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside on the opening weekend of the Championship season and will hope to build on a strong second half display.

New signings Jed Wallace and John Swift combined for the equaliser in that game to show fans what they can expect from them this term while Steve Bruce has hinted that fellow summer arrival Okay Yokuslu is in contention for the Watford clash.

The Hornets claimed their first win under Rob Edwards on Monday thanks to Joao Pedro’s winner but will not have the Vicarage Road crowd to draw on this time around.

Both Albion and Watford will hold top two aspirations this season, which means victory for either would be a real statement of intent.

However, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that the game will end as a 2-2 draw.

He said: “West Brom have got a point to prove this season and they put in an encouraging performance against Middlesbrough.

“New signings Jed Wallace and John Swift combined for the equaliser and look as though they will be key performers for Steve Bruce already.

“Rob Edwards was another manager that got off to a perfect start last Monday night.

“That Watford frontline of Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr looked frightening at times against Sheffield United and will, without doubt, fare better against other teams in this division. I’m going for another engaging score draw at The Hawthorns.”

The Verdict

West Brom were much improved after the break at the Riverside and may need to be at that level again to get anything against a Watford team that appear to have hit the ground running following their return to the Championship.

The Hornets had a little bit of fortune for their winner against the Blades but certainly created the better chances and were deserving of all three points.

These pair have been tipped by many to battle it out for promotion back to the Premier League this season so Monday’s game should offer us some further insight into exactly where they both stand.

You can understand why Prutton is predicting a draw because it is hard to split them.