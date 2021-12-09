EFL expert issues prediction for West Brom’s clash with Reading

After four matches without a victory, West Bromwich Albion snapped an unwanted streak with a win against fellow Midlands side Coventry City last weekend.

Valerien Ismael was under pressure to get a result at the CBS Arena amid mounting fan frustration and a 2-0 lead by half-time gave the Baggies a comfortable cushion heading into the second 45 minutes.

Things got nervy by the end though thanks to Kyle McFadzean’s header but Albion held out for all three points to move them slightly closer to Bournemouth who occupy second position.

And they have a good chance to make it two wins on the spin this coming weekend as they welcome Reading to The Hawthorns.

Veljko Paunovic’s side had to share the spoils last time out thanks to a Luke Southwood clanger against Hull City, but they were victors in their last away match with a 3-2 win over Swansea City.

Andy Carroll has netted in his first two starts for the Royals and he could give West Brom’s defence a tough time this weekend – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton though thinks that the hosts will run out 2-1 winners.

“That was a big performance and result for West Brom and Valerien Ismael last Saturday,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions show.

“To get back to winning ways and back amongst the goals, the gap to Bournemouth in second is now just six points heading into the weekend.

“Reading just need to keep picking up points after their deduction to keep themselves away from the bottom three.

“However, I don’t see them doing that if the Baggies play anything like they did for most of the game at Coventry.”

The Verdict

West Brom’s performances have hardly been convincing recently but it was a big result against a team who have been doing well this season in Coventry.

Saying that though, the second half in that match from them left a lot to be desired and Reading have some creative threats that can cause problems.

John Swift is one of those and with Andy Carroll now leading the line, it gives West Brom’s physical defence something to think about.

I think the Baggies will just about have enough though to get over the line though with a one-goal win over their opposition although Paunovic’s side will make it difficult.