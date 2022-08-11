EFL expert issues prediction for Watford’s clash with Burnley

Two teams who are very familiar with each other from their days in the Premier League will face off on Friday night as Burnley make the long journey down south to take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

The last time these two teams faced each other was at the end of April, and a come-from-behind 2-1 victory for the Clarets saw them create a bigger gap to the drop zone in the top flight, whilst leaving the Hornets on the verge of relegation.

Of course both teams succumbed to the drop in the end, and there has been much change at both sides since their places in the Championship were confirmed, with two new managers in place in the form of Rob Edwards and Vincent Kompany.

Think you’re a Watford expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What year were Watford founded? 1871 1881 1891 1901

Coincidentally, Watford and Burnley have both secured four points from their opening two fixtures, with 1-0 victories on the opening matchday of the season against Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town respectively before drawing 1-1 in the following matches against West Brom and Luton.

Having both taken a point last weekend, Sky Sports and former EFL midfielder presenter David Prutton is predicting the spoils to be shared once again in a 2-2 goalfest in Hertfordshire.

“This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.

“Watford were fortunate to come away with a draw against West Brom on Monday night, and in his post-match presser, Rob Edwards admitted they had been second-best, while Burnley had to fight back to hold Luton a few days earlier.

“Both teams are still finding their feet in the Championship, so I’m going for a draw here.”

The Verdict

The outcome of this match could solely depend on which players Watford don’t play rather than the ones that do make it onto the pitch.

Rumours have been rife this week that both Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis could be on the move to the Premier League in the near future, with the latter looking to be close to a switch to Nottingham Forest.

If the Hornets are significantly weakened by either of their absences, then it gives Burnley a far better chance of getting a result on the road.

Burnley themselves could be strengthened in the attack, with Manuel Benson primed to come in for his first start, with Vincent Kompany wanting to get over last week’s disappointing draw with Luton.