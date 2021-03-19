EFL expert issues prediction for Nottingham Forest’s trip to face Brentford

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest will hold Brentford to a 1-1 draw when the two sides meet at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

A spirited comeback from the Reds’ East Midlands rivals Derby County meant that Thomas Frank’s side were forced to settle for a draw in midweek, meaning they lost ground on the top two.

The Bees now welcome a Forest side looking to end a five-game winless run and bounce back after they were swept aside by Norwich City on Wednesday evening.

The lunchtime kick-off in west London will give both sides a chance to start their weekends in style but, on the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that neither will come away with all three points and forecasted a 1-1 draw.

He explained: “Given how in control Brentford looked against Derby it will be a concern how they managed to lose their lead. It’s not the first time this season they have dropped points from a winning position, and it’s a habit that is starting to cost them.

“There was no disgrace for Nottingham Forest in losing to Norwich, even if there was some frustration in how they may have approached the game and how they fell behind. They could, however, take some encouragement from their big rivals and grab a draw.”

That result could see the gap between the Bees and the automatic promotion places stretched to seven points should Watford beat Birmingham City.

A point should be enough to ensure Forest’s cushion above the bottom three remains substantial as even if 22nd-placed Rotherham United beat Bristol City, Chris Hughton’s side would still be seven points clear of the drop zone.

The Verdict

Forest are on a poor recent run but there are some quality players in the squad and after the defeat in midweek, they’ll surely be keen to bounce back.

Add to that the pressure building on Brentford and the way they’ve let teams back into games this season and a draw certainly doesn’t look off the cards.

Though it wouldn’t end their winless run, you’d have to say that would be a strong result for Hughton’s side.