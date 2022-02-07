EFL expert issues prediction for Fulham’s midweek clash with Millwall

After bowing out of the FA Cup in style at the weekend, Fulham will look to extend their lead at the Championship when they welcome London rivals Millwall to Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

It looked as though the Cottagers were going to really take it to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday as Fabio Carvalho gave them an early lead, but they ended up succumbing 4-1 to their more powerful opposition.

Gaining promotion back to the top flight is a far more important task though and in recent weeks, Marco Silva’s side have been at their brilliant best aside from a slip up last week against Blackpool.

Quiz: Did Fulham win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

If results go their way then Fulham could extend their lead at the summit of the second tier to eight points, but Gary Rowett’s side will cross the River Thames aiming to make that as difficult as possible.

The Lions have only won one of their last five matches though and just three times on their travels this season, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is not a fan of their chances on Tuesday as he has the hosts to come out on top 2-0.

“Fulham gave a decent account of themselves at Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they will be happy they can fully turn their attention to getting back into the Premier League now,” Prutton said on his predictions podcast for Sky Sports.

“Millwall are drifting along a little, with their most recent performance against Preston lacking a bit of intensity.

“If they are to make anything of this season they need to go on a run, but they lack consistency.

“I do not really see anything but a home win here.”

The Verdict

Like Prutton said, it’s hard to see past Fulham here.

But if there’s one thing going for Millwall it’s that at times they’ve proven really hard to break down on the road – they’re somewhat draw specialists.

Five away defeats this season though means they’re vulnerable to all the attacking threats that the Cottagers have, including Aleksandar Mitrovic who is gunning to break records.

I could see Fulham really punishing the Lions here as a bit of a statement following their draw against Blackpool last week and there should be quite a few goals if they’re on form.