EFL expert issues prediction for Derby’s vital Championship clash with Blackburn

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his prediction on Derby County’s vital Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers this evening, forecasting a 1-1 draw.

Coventry City’s win last night has left the Rams just one place above the relegation zone, with their four-point cushion over 22nd-placed Rotherham United looking fragile given the Millers have two games in hand.

Wayne Rooney’s side have suffered defeat to promotion-chasing teams in their last two games but tonight’s visit to Ewood Park sees them face a Blackburn outfit that are in dismal form themselves.

It’s a vital opportunity for the Rams to boost their chances of survival as with things so tight at the bottom of the Championship table, a win would see them climb up to 18th – even if just until Saturday’s fixtures have been played.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that neither side will come away with all three points this evening, however, and forecasted the game will end as a 1-1 draw.

That result would mean Derby leapfrog Huddersfield Town into 20th, while Blackburn would climb above North West rivals Preston North End into 16th.

22 facts about Derby County’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club's original colours were amber, chocolate and blue? Genuine Fake

The Verdict

Tonight’s game at Ewood Park is a vital one for both sides as three points would be a huge boost to their survival hopes.

Derby certainly look the side that need it more as Rotherham only need to take four points from their two games in hand to move above them in the table.

Blackburn have been in freefall recently and are without a win in their last seven games.

It looks set to be very tight, so it could be decided by one mistake or a moment of magic.