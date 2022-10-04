EFL expert issues prediction for Bristol City v Coventry City at Ashton Gate

EFL expert David Prutton has issued his prediction on Tuesday evening’s Championship game between Bristol City and Coventry City – forecasting it will end as a 1-1 draw.

The Sky Blues claimed their first win of the season on Saturday as they beat Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena – in what would prove the last game of Chris Wilder’s Boro tenure – but remain bottom of the table.

The visitors endured a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign but are now unbeaten in three and have at least two games in hand over every other Championship side, so things don’t look as bleak for them as they did a few weeks ago.

Things have played out very differently for free-scoring Bristol City, who had made a flying start to the new season but head into Tuesday night’s game on the back of three defeats on the bounce.

Those have come against top six opposition – Norwich City, Burnley, and QPR – and there’s certainly no need to panic but concern will grow among the Ashton Gate faithful if they can’t stop that run tonight.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that the Robins will end their recent run and forecasted that this evening’s game in Bs3 will end as a 1-1 draw.

The Verdict

These are two teams whose seasons have played out very differently so far but strangely it’s the side bottom of the table that head into the game with the momentum.

Coventry have strung together a few results and got the monkey off their back with the win over Boro on Saturday, which is an ominous sign for tonight’s hosts.

That said, it would be foolish to ignore the Robins’ home record. They may have been poor against the R’s but they’d won three on the bounce at Ashton Gate ahead of that game.

It’s hard to argue with Prutton’s prediction too much here – though you do feel this is winnable for both sides if they can go through the gears.