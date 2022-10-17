EFL expert issues prediction for Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland as Tony Mowbray returns to Ewood Park

Tony Mowbray will return to familiar surroundings on Tuesday evening as his Sunderland side travel to Lancashire to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Mowbray spent over five years in charge of Rovers, winning promotion back to the Championship in 2018 following initial relegation and stayed with them until this past May, where both parties parted company with each other at the end of his contract.

Mowbray was not out of work for long though as following Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke City in late August, Sunderland filled their managerial vacancy with the 58-year-old, and so far he hasn’t done a bad job of things at the Stadium of Light.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Tim Sherwood Yes No

Sunderland sit in ninth position in the table, and that is four spots below Blackburn in fifth, whose topsy-turvy form continued with a victory away at Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers’ recent pattern of results would suggest that they are going to follow up that win with a defeat on home soil against Sunderland and their former boss, but EFL pundit David Prutton expects something rare to happen and that is for Blackburn to draw a match – something they haven’t done at all this season.

“The Blackburn sequence continues,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“I keep expecting it to break, but it is 10 games now of consecutive losses and wins. Maybe I just need to go with it!

“Sunderland returned to winning ways on Saturday with a battling comeback against Wigan.

“They will be a side to be reckoned with once they get their forwards back from injury.

“But I’m going to go against the Rovers grain again and say this will be a draw. It has to end eventually! 1-1.”

The Verdict

Blackburn are an entertaining team for the neutral at times because you simply never know what you’re going to get from them.

Some of their recent performances in defeats – especially on the road – have been drab, but when they are at home they normally can find the back of the net on a regular basis.

They face a tough task though to break down a solid Sunderland side, whose main problem recently has been putting the ball in the back of the net.

With a win against Wigan at the weekend though and Ellis Simms soon to return from a toe problem, perhaps they can get at least a point on their travels to Ewood Park.