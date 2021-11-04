EFL expert issues prediction for Birmingham City v Reading

As far as turn-arounds in form go, Birmingham City’s has been quite dramatic in the last week or so.

Ever since the Blues defeated Derby County in September, they struggled for points and goals in the weeks that followed, picking up just two points out of a possible 21 and netting just once.

Things have turned right on its head since October 23 though when Lee Bowyer’s side ran out 2-1 winners at St. Andrew’s against in-form Swansea City, before backing that up with further victories away at Middlesbrough then at home to a hapless Bristol City.

In contrast, things are going the opposite way for their opponents this weekend Reading, who are on a four-game losing streak.

The Royals had won five of their last six matches before this run of results, the latest being a 1-0 defeat to Millwall at The Den – one which Veljko Paunovic was not present for as he was self-isolating.

He will be missing once again at they visit St. Andrew’s on Saturday afternoon, and EFL pundit and former midfielder David Prutton believes that Birmingham’s run of wins will continue with a 2-0 success.

“Birmingham are flying. Three wins on the bounce, the confidence looks well and truly back under Lee Bowyer and I expect them to keep climbing the table,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions show.

“Injuries and off-field issues seem to be taking their toll at Reading. It has been a poor run, and all evidence suggests this should be another Blues win.”

The Verdict

The mood inside the Reading camp will not be a happy one right now for more than one reason.

Not only are they on a losing streak but they have reportedly accepted a nine-point deduction from the EFL for financial breaches, which if it went through today would send them plummeting to 22nd in the table on 10 points.

Injuries are also taking their toll on Paunovic’s side and it doesn’t bode well that they’re coming up against a team high in confidence.

Bowyer has got Birmingham playing good football again with Troy Deeney starring and I can see a 2-0 win for the Blues on home soil here.