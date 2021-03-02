EFL expert issues prediction as Nottingham Forest host Luton Town

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on Nottingham Forest’s clash with Luton Town this evening, predicting that the Reds will get back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory.

Chris Hughton’s side were forced to take a point from a hard-fought East Midlands derby on Friday evening, with Derby County pulling level late on.

Even so, there has been a lot to be positive about in their recent run, which has seen them climb up into 16th.

They welcome a Luton side two places and one point above them in the Championship table, and one high on confidence after their comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday on the weekend.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that Forest will have too much for the visitors when the teams meet at the City Ground tonight, suggesting it will end 2-1 to the hosts.

The return of Ryan Yates from injury means that Hughton will have the chance to freshen up his midfield but Harry Arter, Scott McKenna and Lewis Grabban are all likely to be absent.

Tom Lockyer’s ankle injury means he will be absent once again, while captain Sonny Bradley could also miss the game after a tight thigh kept him out on the weekend.

The Verdict

Luton’s result against Wednesday illustrated the heart, desire, and ability that Nathan Jones’ side have but they face a much tougher opposition this evening.

Forest look to have really turned a corner under Hughton and on paper, their squad is packed full of quality.

They’ve really been showing it in recent weeks and it would be no surprise to see them get back to winning ways at the City Ground tonight.