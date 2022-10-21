EFL expert issues prediction as Middlesbrough host struggling Huddersfield Town

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the Riverside on Saturday.

Boro climbed out of the Championship relegation zone with their 4-1 victory over Wigan Athletic in midweek and are reportedly close to appointing Michael Carrick as their new manager.

However, it appears caretaker boss Leo Percovich will be in charge of Boro once again for Saturday’s home game against the Terriers as Carrick’s appointment has not yet been confirmed.

They’ll be hunting back-to-back wins for the first time all season when they welcome bottom-of-the-league Huddersfield to the Riverside.

The Yorkshire club have made a change in the dugout themselves this term, with Mark Fotheringham replacing Danny Schofield, but a run of just one win and three losses in his first five games has seen them drop below Coventry City to the floor of the table.

For Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted that things are set to get even worse for Huddersfield and forecasted a 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

The Verdict

This would certainly be an ideal result for Carrick, assuming he is indeed the incoming new manager.

Boro looked lost a fortnight ago when they produced a limp performance away at Millwall but Percovich’s side were much improved against Wigan in midweek and head into Saturday’s game with confidence.

The same cannot be said for Huddersfield, who are still getting to grips with their new no-nonsense head coach.

There have been some good moments but a defeat to fellow strugglers Boro would be a real blow and raise further concern about relegation.