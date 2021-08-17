EFL expert issues prediction as Middlesbrough host QPR at the Riverside

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his verdict on QPR’s trip to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside tomorrow night predicting the game will end in a 2-2 draw.

Both sides head into the game with four points from two games and on the back of a first win of the Championship season on the weekend.

The R’s comprehensively beat Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, while Neil Warnock’s side had too much for Bristol City on Teesside.

Charlie Austin could be set to return to boost the visitors’ options up top but the game will come too soon for Luke Amos, Sam McCallum, and Sam Field.

Boro, meanwhile, will be without Chuba Akpom, Marcus Tavernier, and Duncan Watmore.

Both managers will be eyeing up the play-offs this season and earning a victory against a direct competitor would be a real statement of intent.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted neither side will claim the win and forecasted a 2-2 draw at the Riverside.

The two sides are currently level on points with league leaders Fulham and though this result would mean they maintain their unbeaten record in the Championship, it would likely see them lose ground at the sides right at the top.

The Verdict

This is going to be a tight one and it’s hard to argue with Prutton’s prediction.

The R’s have made a strong start to the season but they’re on the road for the second time in four days and face a Boro side that, like all of Warnock’s teams, are not easy to beat.

The fact both clubs have played three games since the season began 11 days ago may have an impact and mean neither quite has what is needed to land a killer blow.

That said, if either can it would be a real confidence boost as you’d expect both to be pushing for the play-offs this term.

Joe Lumley and Grant Hall will be facing their former side in the R’s, which is also something to look out for.