EFL expert issues prediction as Middlesbrough host Barnsley

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will make it two wins in two since the international break by beating Barnsley 2-1 at the Riverside tomorrow evening.

Boro left it late on Saturday as Paddy McNair and Josh Coburn both scored after the 85th minute to claim the victory.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have lost four on the bounce and have won just once under new manager Markus Schopp – a 1-0 victory over Coventry City more than two months ago.

The Austrian coach has found following Valerien Ismael a tough task and unrest is building among supporters already.

It seems Schopp’s long wait for a second Tykes win may well go on, with Prutton predicting on the Sky Sports website that Neil Warnock’s side will win 2-1 at the Riverside tomorrow.

That result could see Boro close the gap on the top six to just two points should results elsewhere go their way, while Barnsley could drop to just one place above the bottom of the Championship table.

The Verdict

Barnsley are on a dismal run at the moment and pressure is building on their Austrian coach after a difficult start to his tenure.

Life after Ismael was never going to be easy but the Oakwell faithful will have not expected it to be this bleak.

It’s not like they’re getting hammered week after week, however, so Schopp may feel his team are close to turning a corner.

That could come against Boro, who have not been convincing this season, and Wednesday evening’s game at the Riverside does look likely to be a tight one.

It’s hard to go against Prutton though and you suspect that a tight win for Warnock’s side is likely.