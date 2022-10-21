EFL expert issues prediction as Jed Wallace returns to The Den for Millwall v West Brom

EFL expert David Prutton has predicted Millwall will maintain their impressive home record with a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Den on Saturday.

No Championship team has got a better home record than the Lions this term – with Gary Rowett’s side having won six and drawn two of their eight games in South Bermondsey in 2022/23.

They’ll feel confident about extending their unbeaten run at The Den on Saturday as they host struggling West Brom, who are in the relegation zone after their midweek defeat to Bristol City.

Albion are still searching for a manager after sacking Steve Bruce earlier this month and have been linked with Rowett, which adds another narrative to this weekend’s trip to south London.

Prutton has suggested previously that the Millwall boss will be tempted to make the switch but even so, he’s backing Millwall to win tomorrow as, for Sky Sports, he’s predicted the home side will win 2-1.

The Verdict

It’s hard to predict which West Brom side are going to turn up, as we saw against the Robins in midweek, but Millwall are high in confidence right now.

They moved to within touching distance of the top six with a dominant victory over Watford in midweek and will be eyeing three more points on Saturday.

No side has beaten them at home this term and though Albion do have plenty of quality players, including returning former Millwall talisman Jed Wallace, you wouldn’t bet against the hosts here.

A win may even see the Lions move into the play-off places.