EFL expert issues prediction as Gary Rowett returns to Pride Park for Derby v Millwall tie

3 mins ago

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has issued his prediction on Millwall’s trip to Pride Park to face Derby County on Saturday, forecasting the game to finish as a 1-1 draw. 

Former Rams boss Gary Rowett has only been back to Pride Park with his new club Millwall once, a 1-0 win in December 2019, but arrives this weekend looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The Lions produced a dismal display and were comprehensively beaten by Blackburn, a result that leaves a fairly unassailable 12-point gap between them and the top six.

Derby are battling at the other end of the table but produced a spirited performance to end Barnsley’s seven-game winning run in midweek in a goalless draw.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that the Rams will share the points again tomorrow and forecasted a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

That result could see Millwall drop 14 points back from the top six, surely halting their play-off hopes for good this season, while Derby’s cushion over the relegation zone could be closed to just five points.

The Verdict

Given the recent form of both sides, Prutton’s prediction makes a lot of sense.

Both sides have lacked fluency in front of goal this term, which suggests it is likely to be a low scoring affair, while Millwall have proven draw specialists with 16 already in the Championship.

Rowett returning to Pride Park could make this a more interesting affair, though you feel he’ll be keen to avoid defeat to his former side, which could make the game ever cagier.


