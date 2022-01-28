EFL expert issues prediction ahead of Middlesbrough v Coventry clash

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will get back to winning ways when they host Coventry City at the Riverside on Saturday.

Boro’s eight-game unbeaten run ended in midweek as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, with Sam Gallagher’s goal the difference.

They won’t have to wait long for a chance to get their promotion push on track, however, as they host fellow play-off chasers Coventry in the North East tomorrow.

Mark Robins’ side have been one of the Championship’s surprise packages this term and after a shaky finish to 2021, have rediscovered their mojo over the past few weeks – winning three of their last four including a 1-0 victory against Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

A win for either side would be a boost as they look to close the gap on the top six and, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has forecasted that Chris Wilder’s men will come away as 2-1 winners.

That result could catapult them into the top six assuming Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest slip up.

Coventry, meanwhile, would drift further back from the play-off places – though they do have games in hand over many of the side above them.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Prutton here.

Coventry do seem to have rediscovered their early-season form but Boro have been excellent in the last few months under Wilder and they’ll be determined to make up for the defeat to Blackburn in midweek.

Given the Terriers play tonight and Forest on Sunday, the home side could have the extra motivation of knowing that they’ll return to the top six with a win – assuming Stoke beat the former this evening.

Alternatively, it would be a real statement victory if the Sky Blues can go to the Riverside and beat a team that are fancied by many to claim a play-off berth this season.

That would really show the rest of the division that they’re back to their best.

