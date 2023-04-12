EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes Middlesbrough’s chances of a top two finish are now over.

Michael Carrick’s side earned a 2-2 draw on Monday at Bristol City, which has left the team fourth in the Championship table.

The gap to second placed Sheffield United is now eight points with just five games remaining.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League promotion?

A dip in form has given Sheffield United some breathing room in the second automatic promotion place, with Boro now winless in their last three league games.

Speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights programme, Parkin praised the work that Carrick has done in getting Boro into the top six in the first place.

However, he believes that a top two finish is now beyond the team, having initially closed the gap to the Blades in recent weeks.

The EFL pundit has claimed that Boro should now focus on using their positive momentum to build towards a push for the play-offs to aid their promotion chances.

"I think that's probably gone now [top two], but I don't think they should be disappointed about that,” said Parkin, via Teesside Live.

“It's been an incredible turnaround and I think, realistically, when Carrick first arrived, the fans would have snapped your hands off for a place in the play-offs.

"I think when the dust settles, they'll be really encouraged by that and going into those play-offs with real form and momentum.

“Defensively they've not been at it, that's clear. There's been a bit of a wobble in that department. But they scored two wonderful goals.

“The second is a wonderfully crafted team goal that Crooks tucks away.

"I think when you're running with a slightly smaller squad than your rivals in this division, maybe it was inevitable.

“They've been motoring so long, so it was probably inevitable they would have a bit of a drop-off.

“Possibly the experience of Sheffield United helped.”

Up next for Middlesbrough is a clash at home to their play-off rivals Norwich City.

The two sides meet in Friday evening’s kick-off.

Are Middlesbrough favourites to win the play-offs?

Luton Town are the only other team who have had as good a second half of the season in that group chasing the play-offs.

But Boro’s side have goals to their name in Chuba Akpom, who could prove the decisive figure at the end of the season.

Carrick will be keen to avoid too big of a dip in momentum in the closing few weeks, while still keeping players fresh for the challenge of the end-of-season mini tournament.

A difficult fixture list means a few wins are still needed to secure a top six finish, but the team is almost over the line in terms of securing a play-off place, which is a far cry from where they were under Chris Wilder.