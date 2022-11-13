EFL expert issues Michael Appleton prediction amid Blackpool’s nightmare run of form

EFL expert Sam Perkin has predicted that Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is still the man to take the club forward.

Appleton’s position at Bloomfield Road has been called into question amid a poor run of form that has left the team in the relegation zone.

But speaking on ITV’s EFL highlights show, the former forward believes that Appleton has what it takes to turn things around for Blackpool.

While he did acknowledge the team’s current defensive issues, he insists that the former Lincoln City boss has shown glimpses of what he can do with this side given some of their more impressive performances since his arrival.

The 41-year old claimed that if Appleton can solve the issues at the back then his side will improve to a level where they can survive in the Championship.

“I don’t think it was an appointment that was welcomed in all quarters really,” said Parkin, via The Gazette.

“But I think he’s a very talented coach, he’s shown that previously because he did a fantastic job at Lincoln and there’s been some really good performances from Blackpool this season.

“If they can shore up defensively they’ve got enough creative talent to be able to stay in the Championship no problem.”

A 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic dropped the Seasiders to 23rd in the second division table, one point adrift of safety going into the World Cup break.

Appleton’s side have lost their last four league games in a row, which has seen them slide down the standings in recent weeks.

Up next for Blackpool is the visit of Birmingham City on 10 December.

The Verdict

This run of form has been abysmal from Blackpool, with defeats coming against teams around them in the table.

That has only compounded the situation, which has seen the likes of Wigan, Middlesbrough and West Brom all leapfrog them in the table in recent weeks.

If Blackpool were to consider a managerial change, now would be a good time to do so given the four week break.

That could prove Appleton’s undoing, although it may also depend on what kind of replacement Blackpool feel they could persuade to take over in his place should they opt for a change.