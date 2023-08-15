Highlights Ipswich Town's dominant start to the Championship season proves they can compete at the top end of the table, according to EFL expert George Elek.

The team has secured maximum points in the league and advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with impressive performances.

Despite minimal activity in the summer transfer window, Ipswich's current squad, which earned promotion, seems to be enough for manager Kieran McKenna.

EFL expert George Elek believes Ipswich Town’s start to the season is proof that they are a team that can be expected to be at the top end of the Championship this season.

The Tractor Boys sealed a return to England’s second tier last season after a dominant campaign that saw them compete with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday for the League One title.

They eventually lost out on the title to Plymouth, but Kieran McKenna did what was asked of him and sealed the club’s return after a long period away - winning a remarkable 98 points.

How have Ipswich Town performed in the Championship so far?

It has been a great start for the club on their return to the second tier, as they have picked up maximum points in the league so far and booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Tractor Boys started their season off with an impressive 2-1 win away at Sunderland.

It looked like a tricky opening tie for Ipswich, as they were coming up against a team that narrowly missed out on the play-off final last season, but McKenna’s side looked in control in their first game, and goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst sealed the win.

Then, after beating Bristol Rovers 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Ipswich returned to Championship action on Saturday for their first home league game of the season.

They hosted Stoke City, who beat Rotherham United 4-1 on the opening weekend, but looked in control again, and goals in either half from defender Luke Woolfenden and striker Kayden Jackson means they secured a win that leaves them top of the table.

What did George Elek say about Ipswich Town after their good start to the season?

Elek believes Ipswich’s win over Stoke and their victory at Sunderland the week before suggest that they are a team that you can expect to be at the top end of the Championship for most of this season.

Elek said on the Not The Top 20 Podcast: “It just doesn't matter because they are so slick, they are so well drilled. All their players know their roles so well, and they're able to see off a Stoke City team that had scored four the week before, they have so many good attacking players in particular and were just not really particularly troubled.

“So yeah, more so even though I think that the win going to the Stadium of Light and getting a victory there was probably more impressive, on the face of it I think this was a much more of a performance that suggests to me that Ipswich Town, top of the league after two games, they are a team that we can expect to be right at the top end of the table for most of the season, as we thought they would be.”

Ipswich Town’s summer plans

With the financial muscle they have, many will have expected Ipswich to have been much busier than they have been, considering they have been promoted to the Championship.

However, McKenna and Mark Ashton have seemingly been calm in this transfer window, adding just four players to his squad, with the nucleus of the team being the one that earned them promotion from League One.

Of course, while the window remains open, clubs will be looking to do any business they can, but it looks as though McKenna is quite content with his business so far, and it may be about the club getting one or two players out the door that may not fit into the plans going forward.