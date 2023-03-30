Two teams with wildly contrasting goals for the 2022-23 Championship season will square off at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon when Huddersfield Town welcome Middlesbrough to West Yorkshire.

Earlier on in the campaign, both sides were in and around the relegation zone as they struggled with different managers - Danny Schofield failed to make an impact in his first ever managerial job and was sacked in September, whilst Chris Wilder paid the price for a poor start to the season as he was also sacked.

Whilst the Terriers have continued to struggle and have been in the bottom three for most of the season, Boro's rise under Michael Carrick since his October appointment as head coach has been nothing short of magical.

In his 24 league matches in charge, Carrick has picked up 50 points out of a possible 72 as his side are within three points of the automatic promotion spots in the Championship table, although Sheffield United do have a game in-hand in second place.

After a disappointing draw against Stoke City in the midweek fixtures before the international break, the Teessiders got back on track with a 4-0 demolition of Preston North End nearly two weeks ago.

And unsurprisingly, EFL pundit David Prutton believes that they will come out on top yet again in their next fixture with a 2-1 victory, although he thinks Neil Warnock's side will put up a resilient fight.

What does Prutton think?

"That was some win for Huddersfield before the break," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"Totally unexpected to go to a Millwall side pushing for the play-offs and nick a 1-0 win. It should be a platform for Neil Warnock to build on.

"But this is not the game they would have wanted next.

"Middlesbrough have been on an exceptional run and could move level on points with Sheffield United in second with a win.

"What happens for the Blades is beyond their control, but they should have more than enough to see off the Terriers."

The Verdict

Even though Boro's slip-ups in terms of league defeats since Carrick was appointed have all been on the road, they should surely have too much for Huddersfield here.

That being said though, the Championship is a strange league and nobody expected Warnock to take his team to The Den and take three points off Millwall - it proves that literally anything can happen.

Huddersfield now need every victory they can get in a relegation battle which is set to intensify with Reading's imminent six-point deduction, but even with home advantage this will be a tough ask.

Boro just have too many strong attacking talents and you'd imagine that the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer will be too hot for the Terriers defence to handle - stranger things have happened though...