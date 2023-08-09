Highlights Leicester City could be a dominant force in the Championship once they find their best form, with their attacking quality being a key reason for optimism.

The Foxes have a strong squad, including solid defensive options, which makes them strong promotion contenders in the second tier.

Despite the departure of high-profile players, Leicester has stability in their squad, unlike other teams facing potential late exits, giving them an advantage in their pursuit of promotion.

Pundit Ali Maxwell believes Leicester City could be tough to stop in the Championship this season once they discover their best form.

The Foxes enjoyed an excellent start to the season as they beat Coventry City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

It was not the most convincing performance from the hosts and the Sky Blues largely controlled the first half, with Kasey Palmer going close on two occasions and Ellis Simms and Kyle McFadzean having efforts blocked.

Coventry took a deserved lead early in the second half when McFadzean headed home Gustavo Hamer's corner and they had chances to extend their advantage, but the Foxes equalised in the 77th minute when Dennis Praet crossed for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to nod in.

The visitors continued to threaten, with Mads Hermansen tipping Haji Wright's shot onto the crossbar before Matt Godden fired wide from the rebound, but Leicester won it with three minutes remaining through Dewsbury Hall's superb curling strike.

Foxes manager Enzo Maresca has been provided with significant backing in the transfer market this summer with the big-money additions of Hermansen, Harry Winks, Conor Coady and Stephy Mavididi, while Callum Doyle has also arrived on loan from Manchester City and the club have agreed a loan deal to sign Cesare Casadei from Chelsea.

Key players such as James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans have departed, but Maresca's side are widely expected to challenge for an instant Premier League return this season.

What did Ali Maxwell say?

Maxwell believes that it will be difficult to stop the Foxes once they have fully adapted to Maresca's style of play, highlighting their attacking quality as one of the main reasons for optimism.

"Leicester turned it around and they did so with some good goals," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"If this is Leicester in their process rather than in their final form, then for the rest of the league, they've got to hope that the process takes a while because they showed that when they're going to get it right, because of the way that they attack and the players that they have, they're going to be very, very difficult to keep out.

"Mavididi and Praet doing well in the build up for Dewsbury-Hall's first goal and then another lovely, lovely goal to win it, Dewsbury-Hall posting it into the top corner.

"It looks like he is going to have a lot of fun in that attacking number eight role, playing ahead of the ball and trying to impact things in the final third."

How will Leicester City perform in the Championship this season?

The Foxes should certainly be among the promotion contenders in the second tier this campaign.

Leicester have one of the strongest squads in the division and while Maxwell is right to point out their attacking quality, the likes of Coady, Doyle, Wout Faes, Harry Souttar and Jannik Vestergaard are incredibly solid options at the back, while Hermansen enjoyed an impressive debut between the sticks.

One of the positives for the Foxes is that their high-profile players departed early in the summer and while they could lose a few more before the end of the window, Maresca is able to work with his squad in the knowledge that most will be remaining at the club, unlike Southampton and Leeds United who face the prospect of late exits.

There is still plenty of work to do for Leicester, but as Maxwell says, they will likely only improve as Maresca continues to implement his ideas and the squad begins to gel.