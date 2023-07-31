Highlights Pundit Ali Maxwell believes Derby County will win automatic promotion from League One next season despite their disappointment last season.

The club has had a strong summer of recruitment, with several new signings strengthening the squad.

While there are some concerns, such as the departure of their top scorer and the need for more goalscorers, overall, Derby County looks incredibly strong for this upcoming season.

Pundit Ali Maxwell believes Derby County will win automatic promotion from League One next season.

Despite spending much of the season in the top six, the Rams missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby suffered a huge blow this summer as striker David McGoldrick, who was their top scorer with 25 goals last season, opted against signing a new contract and joined newly-promoted League Two side Notts County.

There have been a number of other departures, with the likes of Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, James Chester, Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman all leaving the club.

However, it has been a strong summer of recruitment so far which has seen Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington and Kane Wilson arrive at Pride Park and there could be more to come before the closure of the transfer window next month.

Manager Paul Warne is looking for his fourth promotion from League One after achieving the feat three times with Rotherham United and his side get their season underway when they host Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

What did Ali Maxwell say about Derby County?

Maxwell predicted that the Rams will finish second in League One in the upcoming campaign, but admitted he does have some doubts, particularly given their decline in form towards the end of last season.

"Derby last season, I'm still a little bit perplexed as to how they missed out on the play-offs entirely, they weren't a million miles off it but they just drifted a bit towards the end of the season and that has to be a bit of a concern because lowering standards in the last quarter of the season is probably the only negative trend that is starting to emerge from Paul Warne's career so far," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"Warne and his assistant Richie Barker have built some brilliant League One teams and Derby last season were a strong League One team as well.

"They were very good going forward, probably didn't have the finishing touch on quite a lot of occasions and they were pretty solid defensively as well.

"I think now the squad looks a little bit more settled, last summer Derby were coming out the back of an existential threat and a new ownership, things look a little bit more settled now and you're looking at a very nice, strong looking starting XI for sure.

"There are a couple of legitimate concerns, but despite knowing them and feeling them and despite this being quite do or die for Warne having built this squad and with the expectation and therefore some pressure on him, we still felt like Derby looked incredibly strong for this league this season."

How will Derby County perform in League One next season?

Derby should certainly be in contention for automatic promotion next season.

There is pressure on Warne after his side missed out on the top six last term and expectations will be high after the impressive summer business.

Nelson, Bradley and Elder will make the Rams more solid defensively, while Ward and Wilson will provide creativity in the wide areas, adding to an already strong squad.

However, there are question marks over whether Washington and James Collins can provide the goals after McGoldrick's departure and the squad could benefit from the addition of some younger options before the end of the window.

As Maxwell says, there are some doubts surrounding Derby, but they should have enough to challenge towards the top of the division.