Highlights Reading face a challenging season in League One due to ongoing financial troubles, potential player sales, and a thin squad.

Former Southampton manager Ruben Selles has brought in new players, but the team is now under a new transfer embargo due to an unpaid debt.

The pundit Ali Maxwell predicts that Reading will finish bottom of the league, attributing their struggles to ownership and off-field issues that have impacted the club.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last season, with a second six-point deduction in as many seasons proving costly.

Former Southampton manager Ruben Selles has taken charge at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the Spaniard was able to bring in four new players, Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith, Lewis Wing and Charlie Savage, after the club's transfer embargo was lifted.

However, they have now been placed under a new transfer embargo due to a unpaid HM Revenue & Customs debt, meaning they can only bring in free agents on a maximum of a one-year deal or sign players on loan for half a season, up to a squad of 23.

There have been a number of departures from the club this summer, including Luke Southwood, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Dejan Tetek, Lucas Joao, Junior Hoilett, Shane Long and Yakou Meite, leaving the squad incredibly light ahead of their League One opener at home to Peterborough United on Saturday.

What did Ali Maxwell say?

Maxwell predicted that the Royals will finish bottom of the third tier in the upcoming campaign, placing the blame for the club's plight on the ownership.

"They actually haven't had a points deduction, unlike Wigan and they did sign four players, Harvey Knibbs, Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage and Sam Smith," Maxwell said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"Since those signings, they're very much back deep in the woods because they've been placed under another embargo due to a late payment to HMRC.

"So there is a fear of many things, there's fear of a points deduction coming at some point if they can't get their house in order, there has been reports in the last day or two that some of the players they signed recently, which they desperately need to build a squad that could be in any way competitive, may not be allowed to be registered to play or available to play until they get their house in order.

"Reading were a poor team last season, their sheer existence is under threat.

"On the football side, right now, with what I've just said about some of the transfers not even being able to be registered, with Sam Smith picking up a quad injury which is reported to be keeping him out for some time, the squad is tiny and there's a bunch of huge question marks within it outside a couple of players like Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, Andy Yiadom and a couple of others.

"Those are the guys, Holmes and McIntyre, that if cash flow is a continued concern, may need to be sold in order to raise funds.

"So unfortunately, I don't think Reading are out of the woods yet and it's desperately frustrating, sad and infuriating to be sitting here talking about this once again for what feels like the third or fourth year in a row, talking about Reading on our 1-24s, in the relegation zone, down to, almost entirely, off-field issues that have impacted this football club."

How will Reading perform in League One next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Maxwell that it could be a tough season for Reading.

After the previous transfer embargo was lifted, the Royals made some impressive signings and it had looked as though Selles would be able to build a squad, but there is seemingly no end in sight to the club's ongoing financial troubles after the fresh restrictions were imposed.

As Maxwell says, Reading do have players who would be capable of performing in League One, but with the prospect of potential player sales and doubts over whether the signings can be registered, their already-thin squad could be depleted further.

It is hard not to fear the worst for the Royals at this point and back-to-back relegations is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility.