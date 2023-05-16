Pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Coventry City's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough is set up "perfectly" for the Sky Blues.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

In what was a tense affair, Boro looked the more threatening throughout, with Ben Wilson tipping Chuba Akpom's shot onto the bar in the first half before denying Isaiah Jones.

The Sky Blues failed to register a single shot on target, but the visitors did go close again when Akpom headed Riley McGree's cross wide just after the break before Paddy McNair's corner went narrowly past the post in stoppage time.

It sets up a huge clash in the second leg at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night to determine who progresses to the final at Wembley.

What did Jobi McAnuff say?

McAnuff praised Boro's defensive performance but believes they will need to be more attacking in the second leg.

"Gyokeres was game and he put himself about, but I've got to say, Michael Carrick paid him and Coventry the ultimate respect. We've seen Middlesbrough at times this season go out and play exactly how they want to play and I think there was a definite shift from that," McAnuff said on Sky Sports, quoted via Teesside Live.

"They ensured the two wing-backs weren't exposing those channels and the two midfielders Alex Mowatt and Hayden Hackney did a really good job protecting that back four as well. Normally they'd be wanting to get on the ball and progress forward, but I do feel there was a situation there that they have tried to correct.

"At the end of the day, they've kept a clean sheet, so it has worked. They just need to show a bit more attacking intent now Middlesbrough in the second game."

McAnuff was on punditry duty with former Reading team-mate Hal Robson-Kanu and he recalled the Royals' play-off meeting with Cardiff City in 2010 where they drew 0-0 at home in the first leg, before winning 3-0 in South Wales to reach the final to offer hope to the Sky Blues.

He believes it could be the ideal game for Coventry on Wednesday night, particularly with less pressure on them as the away side.

"I think it's perfectly set up for how Coventry want to play. Me and Hal played together at Reading one season and drew 0-0 against Cardiff City in the first leg and went away from home where there was no real pressure on us," McAnuff said.

"If you sit in and are compact, which Coventry are, you can hit them on the counter, which is what we did and what Coventry can do. The game is there for Coventry to exploit with the way they like to play. There will certainly be so much expectation for Middlesbrough to deal with around the Riverside."

Will Coventry City beat Middlesbrough?

This is an incredibly difficult game to call.

Boro come into the game as slight favourites having lost just once at home under Michael Carrick and it is likely they will adopt a more positive approach to the game, which could be dangerous for Coventry given their prolific goalscoring form on their own patch.

But as McAnuff says, the expectation will be on Boro as the home team to attack the game, which could allow the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer to take advantage on the counter.

The Sky Blues have one of the best defensive records in the division and have not lost on the road since early February, so they should not be written off.

With little to separate the sides, it could come down to who handles the pressure of the occasion.