The Den will be an advantage for Millwall if they make the play-offs but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are still the teams to avoid, says EFL expert Carlton Palmer.

The Lions got back to winning ways by beating fellow top six hopefuls Preston North End on Saturday - a result that leaves them three points clear of the chasing pack in fifth and ended a four-game winless run.

How likely is it that Millwall make the play-offs?

The victory against Preston was a massive boost to Millwall's play-off hopes - keeping them in the top six and allowing them to recapture some momentum.

With games coming up against 17th-placed Birmingham City as well as relegation struggles Wigan Athletic and Blackpool, Gary Rowett will hope his side can secure their play-off place before their final day clash against fellow top six chasers Blackburn Rovers.

How important could The Den be in the play-offs?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer admitted that The Den would be an advantage for Millwall if they make the play-offs but highlighted the danger that Boro and Luton pose.

He explained: "The Den, notoriously, over the years has always been a tough place to go and get results. For years and years, that's always been the situation.

"The fans are very close to the pitch and they make a great atmosphere but I would say the form teams at present, those you'd want to avoid if you go into the play-offs, are Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

"Millwall got back to winning ways against Preston on the weeked but that was their first win in five - losing two and drawing two - so they haven't been in great form.

"But as I say, The Den has never been an easy place to go and get a result."

Of the teams in the running for the play-offs, only Middlesbrough have a better home record than Millwall, who have made The Den into something of a fortress this season.

On top of that, Norwich are the only team with realistic play-off aspirations that have won at The Den in the Championship this season, which has to be a psychological boost for Rowett's side.