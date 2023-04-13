Sunderland will be frontrunners to re-sign Manchester United talent Amad Diallo on loan for next season, according to EFL expert Carlton Palmer.

The former England international believes that his parent club will look at the success he's had under Tony Mowbray this term while Diallo himself will be keen to head back to the Stadium of Light.

What is Man United's stance on Amad Diallo?

There were question marks over whether the young winger had a future at Old Trafford before his spell at Sunderland but after a brilliant season, which has seen him nominated for the Championship Young Player of the Season award, those are surely gone.

Transfer Insider Fabrizio Romano (via the Sunderland Echo) has reported that the 20-year-old will get the chance to impress Erik ten Hag in pre-season but could be loaned out again in the summer window.

Could Sunderland re-sign Amad Diallo?

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer has suggested that the Black Cats will be among the favourites to re-sign the Ivory Coast international if he leaves Old Trafford again given how this term has played out.

"Amad Diallo has had a fantastic season on loan from Manchester United," he said. "The young player will be in big demand at the end of the season given the season he's had under the tutelage of Mowbray.

"He's been absolutely fantastic. He's been a joy to watch.

"But you have to look at things and players have to look at things so the player has enjoyed his time at Sunderland and Sunderland have enjoyed having him. Of course, they've still got a chance of getting in the play-offs but next season I expect them to be even stronger.

"So, yes I think Sunderland have still got a chance of getting him on loan again next season because it's been a successful loan spell for him - Manchester United will be looking at that. The player will also be happy at Sunderland and playing under Tony Mowbray so I would think they'd be frontrunners to re-sign him on loan next season."

Given the play-offs look just out of reach at the moment, the Black Cats may have to hope that United feel a loan back to the Championship, rather than a move to another Premier League club, would be the best thing for Diallo.