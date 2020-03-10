EFL expert explains why Nottingham Forest were always unlikely to challenge Leeds United and West Brom for promotion

Andy Hinchcliffe believes that Nottingham Forest were always going to struggle to last the pace in the race for automatic promotion as they simply aren’t as good as their rivals.

Whilst the former Sheffield Wednesday defender was quick to praise the work Sabri Lamouchi has done, he told the Sky Sports EFL podcast that they lack the right balance defensively and are too reliant on certain individuals in the final third.

“We’re looking at Forest’s season and comparing them to Leeds United, West Brom, Fulham, Brentford and the other sides that we expected to maybe challenge for the top two, but I never felt that they had the balance quite right defensively.

“They were really strong and in the top two or three in the league but there was that reliance on Lolley and Grabban to get the goals. There wasn’t quite the balance over the whole team that maybe other sides have and that’s why I always felt they would be likely to fall away.

“They are where they deserve to be which is in the top six but they’re not as good as Leeds and West Brom, and then Fulham and Brentford so that’s why I always felt the maybe the top six was would be a good season for them.”

A top two finish seemed possible when the Reds beat Leeds at the City Ground last month but they have gone on to win just one of their next six games.

As a result, Forest are ten points away from second place and will instead be focused on ensuring the chasing play-off pack don’t close the six-point cushion they have over them.

The verdict

This may seem harsh but it’s probably a fair assessment from Hinchcliffe and you can’t help but think Forest needed to do more in January to help Lamouchi.

They are probably just two or three quality players short from being able to compete with the best in the league over the course of a tough campaign.

However, they should finish in the play-offs and if they manage that then there’s no reason they can’t come through those high-pressure games as Forest have the talent to beat anyone on their day – as they’ve shown.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.