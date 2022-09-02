EFL expert delivers score prediction for Norwich City’s clash with Coventry

The Championship‘s bottom side faces the club in second position currently as Coventry City make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

With the Sky Blues lagging behind all other teams in the second tier due to their home pitch not being suitable to play on for the first few weeks, they need to pick up points and fast.

Out of a possible 12 points, Mark Robins’ side have picked up just one, with the absence of key creative figure Callum O’Hare and transfer departure of centre-back Dominic Hyam meaning that their starting 11 is looking rather weak right now.

The fixtures don’t get any easier for Cov as they take on Dean Smith’s Canaries on Saturday afternoon, who after a slow start themselves have picked up four victories in succession to climb into the automatic promotion places.

It is still early days in the 2022-23 season, but the Norfolk outfit clearly have momentum and a last-minute winner over Birmingham City this week will have only bred more confidence, and former EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton is tipping a comfortable 2-0 success on home turf here.

“Norwich’s results are looking pretty imperious,” Prutton said in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They are not scoring a huge amount, but they are finding ways to win games. It is four wins on the bounce now.

“Coventry just haven’t got going yet this season.

“It feels like all the issues with their home ground have halted their momentum. It is hard to see anything but a home win here.”

The Verdict

Norwich have finally found their footing after a ropey start to the campaign where there were fears that they may not be in a promotion battle this season.

Those fears seem to have been alleviated now though, and since star striker Teemu Pukki has been benched in favour of Josh Sargent starting, Dean Smith’s side seem to be firing on all cylinders.

Coventry won’t roll over and make it easy for them, but the Sky Blues are in poor form right now to start the campaign.

They need a win and fast to kick-start their season, but it’s unlikely to come here.