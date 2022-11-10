EFL expert delivers score prediction for Cardiff City’s clash with Sheffield United

Sheffield United were handed a major chance to head back to the summit of the Championship on Tuesday night when they faced off against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

But a surprise 1-0 defeat against the Millers left them outside of the top two going into the final weekend of Championship fixtures before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup, although there is still a chance they will overtake both Blackburn Rovers and Burnley on Saturday evening.

With the two Lancashire rivals battling it out against each other on Sunday, a win for the Blades away at Cardiff City this weekend will see them go top.

They do not have an easy task ahead of them though as whilst Cardiff have been in inconsistent form as of late, the Bluebirds are capable of picking up big results.

Mark Hudson is on the verge of being confirmed as the club’s new manager until the end of the season, and if that is announced before the Blades arrive into the Welsh capital, then David Prutton believes that he will kick-start his permanent reign with a 1-1 draw.

“It looks like Mark Hudson will be in charge until the end of the season now for Cardiff, which does make you wonder why they didn’t just stick with Steve Morison and give him some time,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“But that is the nature of the game now.

“Sheffield United missed the chance to go top in midweek as they were beaten by rivals Rotherham.

“It was a poor result for them and they will hope to bounce back.

“I reckon it will only be a point for them in South Wales.”

The Verdict

There wouldn’t have been many predictions for Sheffield United to be downed by Rotherham just days after they dismantled Burnley, but that is the Championship for you.

They did look to be getting back to their best, but Tuesday night was a cruel reminder that anyone can beat anyone in the second tier.

That will give Cardiff hope going into this one, especially as their form has been really up and down.

Mark Hudson will know though that a win before the international break will breed major confidence for December onwards, so Cardiff will be right up for this one.