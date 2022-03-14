EFL expert delivers score prediction for Blackburn Rovers v Derby County match

Two teams who are both struggling for wins right now but have different aims in the final two months of the season square off at Ewood Park on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers are not only finding it hard to buy a win right now, with just one win in their previous eight matches, but goals have become a struggle to find.

In those last eight games, Tony Mowbray’s side have scored just once, but the returning Bradley Dack had the chance from the penalty spot on Saturday against Bristol City to put that right and potentially secure a valuable three points for Rovers.

Dack though hit his spot kick straight at the Robins goalkeeper and it proved costly as Andres Weimann struck in stoppage time to condemn Blackburn to a defeat.

As for Derby, they got back to winning ways in a relegation six-pointer over a week ago against Barnsley, but then slipped to defeat on their travels against promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Even though Blackburn have not been scoring or winning regularly in recent weeks, EFL pundit David Prutton believes that Mowbray’s team are finally going to get back to winning ways by a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

“The ball just will not go into the back of the net for Blackburn, even when presented with a penalty and with Bradley Dack standing over it,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“They need to find some goals or the top six will be gone for them.

“Derby will have hope of taking advantage, but they do struggle on the road and lack goals themselves.

“This should be a close game, recent records suggest there won’t be many goals in it. I’ll back Rovers to edge it.”

The Verdict

Like Prutton said, if Blackburn don’t start scoring soon then their play-off challenge will go up in smoke.

It wasn’t too long ago that they were in the top two in the league, but they quickly slipped away from that race and it’s not like they can fully blame Ben Brereton’s injury either considering he hadn’t scored in 2022 before he was struck down.

They face a Derby team who are fighting for their lives down at the bottom of the league and they’ve already disposed of higher-placed teams like Bournemouth earlier in the season.

With the form Rovers are currently in, it would not be a shock if Wayne Rooney’s side come away with at least one point.