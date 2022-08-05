EFL expert delivers prediction for Bristol City v Sunderland

Two teams looking for their first victory of the season will meet at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon as Bristol City get set to host Sunderland.

The Robins are coming off an opening day loss away at Hull City, in which they were a goal ahead until the 72nd minutes, which is when a controversial penalty was awarded in favour of the Tigers and subsequently converted, before a deflected Jean Michael Seri winner in stoppage time saw Nigel Pearson’s side head home with nothing.

A bit further north than the MKM Stadium and a day later, Sunderland returned to the Championship for the first time in four years in-front of over 40,000 fans at the Stadium of Light when they welcomed Coventry City to Wearside on Sunday afternoon.

Despite going ahead in the first half through Jack Clarke’s header, the Black Cats couldn’t hold on for the three points, with Viktor Gyokeres striking late on which meant it was just a point for Sunderland on their second tier comeback.

They face a long trip south for their first away match of the season, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that, like last weekend, Sunderland are going to have to settle for another 1-1 draw.

“There was a horrible feeling of deja vu for Bristol City last weekend, as they lost a match having taken the lead,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“They did that on seven occasions last season and Nigel Pearson does not appear to be the kind of man that will tolerate that for too long.

“Sunderland, meanwhile, almost had the perfect start, didn’t they?!

“They held on to that slender for quite some time as Coventry piled on the pressure on Sunday, but finally caved in when Viktor Gyokeres scored that wonderful solo goal.

“It will, naturally, take time to adapt to the division once more. A point apiece here, for me.”

The Verdict

Bristol City showed promise against Hull at the weekend, but their achilles heel from last season of losing a lead and coming away with nothing reared its ugly head again.

We know that the Robins have goalscoring threats such as Andreas Weimann, but their defence is always a worry – even with new recruits such as Kal Naismith in there.

Sunderland haven’t changed too much since their play-off final victory in May, but they have added some talents such as Dan Ballard and Ellis Simms.

More is needed before the end of the window, but they definitely have enough to give City a very good game at Ashton Gate.