EFL expert delivers Millwall v Sheffield United score prediction

Sheffield United‘s unbeaten run in league action, which had lasted 10 matches and spanned since November 2022, was snapped on Wednesday night at the hands of in-form Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane.

The Blades were out-battled by Michael Carrick’s Boro side as the Teessiders countered Oli McBurnie’s early strike with a Chuba Akpom first half equaliser, before a Cameron Archer brace following the interval sunk United for the first time since a 1-0 defeat against Rotherham United over three months ago.

Boro’s third goal also led to an outburst of rage from Paul Heckingbottom, with United’s manager booting the fourth official’s electronic board to notify of substitutes and additional time, in which he was subsequently sent off.

That could mean he is not allowed in the dugout this weekend at The Den as United look to get back to winning ways against Millwall, in which will not be any easy feat despite the Lions being 15 points behind in the Championship table.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Iliman Ndiaye Barnet Boreham Wood Bromley Ebbsfleet

Gary Rowett’s side have only lost twice at home in the league this season, with South Bermondsey always proving to be a tricky place to go for visiting sides, but their general form has been inconsistent, with 15 points picked up out of a possible 27 since the start of December.

Three of those matches have been draws, and EFL pundit David Prutton is expecting Millwall to share the spoils once again when the Blades travel to the capital on Saturday.

“Millwall were beaten by a piece of brilliance in midweek,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports podcast, referencing to Viktor Gyokeres’s match-winner against them for Coventry City.

“They have games in hand on all the sides above them, but an inability to put together back-to-back wins can cost you in this league.

“That defeat was a blow for Sheffield United against Middlesbrough.

“They still have a huge gap, but those can close very quickly.

“They need to bounce back, but I think they’ll be held at The Den. 1-1.”

The Verdict

After so many wins since football returned in December near the end of the FIFA World Cup, Sheffield United can’t really afford to drop too many points between now and the end of the season.

They have a game in hand on Middlesborough, but Boro coming to South Yorkshire and taking all three points back up the M1 has cut the gap between the two sides to seven points and suddenly, you could see them attacking the Blades for the second automatic promotion spot.

And it’s clearly not going to be easy against Millwall, who always makes things difficult for their opposition whether they are at home or away, although United took all three points in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

You just have to wonder if being beaten so convincingly by Middlesbrough will have knocked United’s confidence, and with Heckingbottom likely to not be on the touchline if the FA charge him tomorrow with his misdemeanour, then Millwall could take advantage.