EFL expert delivers clear prediction for outcome of Millwall’s clash with Stoke City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Millwall’s current momentum will be able to help them run out narrow winners when they take on Stoke City on Saturday.

Gary Rowett’s side head into the game off the back of an excellent win away at Sheffield United in mid-week.

That result saw them produce the right response to the 2-0 defeat they suffered against Luton Town in their previous home fixture in the Championship.

The Lions’ win at Sheffield United means they have now won three out of their last four matches in the league. That has enabled them to climb up into the top half of the table.

Stoke, meanwhile, dropped out of the play-off places in the Championship on goal difference following their defeat against league leaders AFC Bournemouth in mid-week.

That result means that Michael O’Neill’s side have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship. That coupled with Nick Powell’s injury blow means they are facing their first really difficult period of the campaign.

Making his latest round of Championship predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Millwall can use the momentum from their win at Sheffield United to inflict another defeat on Stoke here. He predicts a 1-0 win for the Lions.

He wrote: “What a win that was for Millwall in midweek at Sheffield United. The Blades may have been down to 10 men when they grabbed the late winner, but it is the points that count and it got the Lions back into the top half.

“Stoke have slipped out of the top six after two defeats in a row, and look set to be without Nick Powell for a spell now, which is a real blow. They do have Tyrese Campbell back, but it is far too early to be relying on him at this stage of his return from injury. I fancy a home win here.”

The verdict

This is a vital game for both of these two sides and a chance for Millwall in particular to outline their potential credentials to push for a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

Too many draws were hampering the Lions’ progress early on this season. However, they have now sorted that out and three wins in four suggests they are coming out on the right side of the margins in most of their games at the moment.

Stoke can not afford to let their heads drop after suffering back-to-back defeats and losing Powell through injury. It is important that O’Neill’s side show a reaction at Millwall and if they can get back to winning ways it would send a clear message out to the rest of the league.

This is going to be a very tight contest and it would not be a surprise to see this one end in a stalemate, or a 1-0 win for either side.