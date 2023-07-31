Highlights Charlton Athletic is predicted to finish in the top six and compete for promotion in League One next season, according to pundit George Elek.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Addicks last term as they finished 10th in the table, although they did enjoy an improved second half of the season after Dean Holden replaced Ben Garner in December.

Optimism is high at The Valley after an impressive summer of recruitment, with Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie May, Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara arriving at the club.

There have also been a number of departures, including Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan, Joe Wollacott and Sam Lavelle, while the Addicks will be without influential winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after he returned to Crystal Palace at the end of his loan spell.

But Holden looks to be building a squad capable of challenging at the top of the division and it remains to be seen if he will be backed further before the closure of the transfer window after SE7 Partners completed their takeover of the club earlier this month, bringing Thomas Sandgaard's reign to an end.

Charlton get their season underway when they host newly-promoted Leyton Orient on Saturday.

What did George Elek say?

Elek predicted that the Addicks will finish fourth in League One this season, but admitted that he does have question marks over Holden.

"In Isted, you've got a keeper who came in at Barnsley last season and had a revolutionary impact on them and Lloyd Jones, a centre-back with massive potential and quality," Elek said on the Not The Top 20 podcast.

"In Panutche Camara, you've got a box-to-box midfielder who, when he's at his best is as good as you can get in the division and Terry Taylor, who was in our EFL 21 Under 21 in January, has huge potential going forward.

"Alfie May scored over 20 goals in the last two seasons for Cheltenham, there's a lot to like here. These are players who'll have been on the list of many fans going into the campaign in League One.

"They have retained players like Scott Fraser and Jack Payne, Miles Leaburn is still at the club, he's currently injured, which you would think is putting off potential suitors, and there's a smattering of really talented homegrown young talent as well to provide depth in the squad.

"The only question mark, I guess, is the manager, Dean Holden.

"We know that he's very highly thought of within the game, he speaks very well, really well liked.

"At Bristol City, he came in after Lee Johnson at quite a strange time and for whatever reason, it didn't work and you look at what happened at Bristol City after that and maybe the job he was doing wasn't as bad as we necessarily thought.

"He came in at Charlton last season midway through the season and I was immediately pretty concerned with what I saw, but as the season went on, they got better and they finished the season okay.

"This is where we're going to find out how good Holden really is because the squad is clearly good enough to compete, it's up to him to make sure that they do because otherwise, given that the takeover went through over the summer and the ambition that is being shown in terms of the players that are being brought in, if Holden ends up being the weak link, then I think they'll look to make that change.

"But I think if the manager can get it right, this is a side capable of challenging for the title."

How will Charlton Athletic perform in League One next season?

It is difficult to disagree with Elek that the Addicks should finish in the top six next season.

Holden has brought in players who are proven in League One, strengthening the defence with Isted, Jones and Edun, adding quality to the midfield with Taylor and Camara and perhaps the stand-out signing is May, who scored 22 goals in 46 games in all competitions for Cheltenham Town last season and he will significantly improve their attacking threat.

Elek's reservations about Holden are understandable and he will need to show that he can deliver consistency after his disappointing spell at Bristol City, but he is a manager with a lot of potential and he did improve Charlton last season after taking over in December.

There is no doubt that the Addicks should be pushing for promotion next season and it could be an exciting campaign at The Valley.