EFL expect predicts outcome of Fulham’s clash with Blackpool

Going into the first international break of the season, it was no surprise to see Fulham as the Championship’s table-toppers with the squad that Marco Silva has at his disposal.

The Cottagers were able to keep the majority of their top talents this summer and in some cases even extend their contracts – see Aleksandar Mitrovic who has already netted three times this season.

Silva’s side have won four on the spin after dropping two points at Craven Cottage on the opening day of the season against Middlesbrough, and that included a 5-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town on an away trip to Yorkshire.

Fulham are on the road once again this weekend as they face newly-promoted Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, and Neil Critchley’s men are finding life back in the Championship tough indeed.

The Seasiders have accumulated just two points from their opening five matches and the fixtures don’t come any easier as the league leaders come to town.

In his latest column on Sky Sports, EFL presenter and former Leeds midfielder David Prutton has predicted success for the Cottagers on the road once again, albeit not as dominant a result as what they achieved against Huddersfield.

“It has been a strange return for Blackpool to the Championship so far,” Prutton said.

“They have picked up some great points on the road, but have stuttered elsewhere and are yet to score at home.

“Chasing a first win of the season, Fulham are not the team you want to be playing.

“They are top of the league, and look ominous at both ends of the pitch. It’s hard to see past an away win. 0-2.”

The Verdict

Whilst Fulham could make a number of changes due to players being on international duty in the week, they should still have enough to get past Blackpool.

The Seasiders are still clearly adjusting to life in the Championship and they could have had a bit of an easier fixture on paper than Fulham to come back to after the international break.

With the wealth of attacking talent that the Cottagers have though – Mitrovic, Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson just to name a few – they should find Blackpool’s defence easy enough to break down.

I can see a comfy success for Silva’s side here in a 3-0 victory on away soil