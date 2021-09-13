EFL expect issues exciting prediction for QPR’s midweek trip to AFC Bournemouth

Two clubs who have started the 2021-22 Championship season off exceptionally well will face off tomorrow night at the Vitality Stadium as AFC Bournemouth host Queens Park Rangers.

The Cherries remain unbeaten under Scott Parker after a 3-0 demolition job of Barnsley on Saturday, with left-back Jordan Zemura bagging his first two goals for the club in what was a star performance.

The Hoops were involved in a slightly different game though with Reading – they were 3-1 down to the Royals before an Andre Gray goal on 79 minutes gave them hope of rescuing a point and they did just that in stoppage time thanks to Stefan Johansen.

Like Bournemouth, the R’s are unbeaten in the Championship after six matches and sit in fourth position in the table and along with new signing Gray they pose a threat at the top end of the pitch, with Lyndon Dykes in good form and Charlie Austin also in Mark Warburton’s plans.

It’s tough to split the two teams on form and EFL presenter David Prutton can’t do it either as he’s predicted both sides to get a point from the match.

“I’m really looking forward to this one, as two of the division’s early front-runners face off on the south coast,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“Bournemouth had a bit of a challenging week before the international break, but they looked rejuvenated against Barnsley a few days ago and strolled to victory. What a start to the season young Jordan Zemura is having, by the way.

“Meanwhile, QPR are one of only three teams to remain unbeaten in the Championship so far and I was impressed by the fight they showed to come back against Reading to preserve that status.

“I’m certain there will be goals in this one, I just can’t call a winner. 2-2.”

The Verdict

With both teams unbeaten in the league so far this season, this could be one of the toughest matches so far to call.

On one hand, QPR don’t seem to know when they’re beaten as evidenced when producing fight-backs against both Barnsley and Reading.

But on the other side of the spectrum, Bournemouth possess a lot of Premier League class with the likes of Philip Billing, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke in their side.

I do agree with Prutton though that a draw is probably on the agenda – 1-1 for me.