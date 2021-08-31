EFL duo weigh up Deadline Day transfer approach for QPR player

AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham are said to be interested in signing Queens Park Rangers striker Charlie Kelman on loan today, as per a recent report by West London Sport.

The 19-year-old is currently on the periphery of the squad at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and would surely jump at the chance to get some more regular first team minutes under his belt by either linking up with the Dons or the Gills.

With the R’s looking to bring in Andre Gray on loan from Watford, it was agreed that Kelman would be allowed to leave on loan, with the Sky Bet League One sides soon registering their interest in signing the USA youth international.

Ankle originally joined the R’s last October from Southend United and since gone on to appear 15 times at Championship level under Mark Warburton.

Capable of playing centrally or wide on the right, the forward has two years left to run on his current contract with QPR and will be relishing the opportunity to show what he can do.

The Verdict

Wimbledon’s transfer business for the summer had appeared to have been completed until it was revealed recently by head coach Mark Robinson that there was a possibility that one more player could be signed under the right circumstances.

The Dons have subsequently been linked with a host of names after those comments by Robinson and it is yet to be seen as to which area of the team they would like to strengthen.

Realistically a new striker would come in handy however, with only the likes of Ollie Palmer, Aaron Pressley and Ayoub Assal filling the current striking berths at Plough Lane at present, meaning that there could be room for one more.

Kelman has good experience of the lower divisions of the Football League and would be a smart addition for the League One club should they choose to pursue a deal.